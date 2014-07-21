Other potential commercial pairings for Sarah McLachlan’s ‘Angel’

BY ROBERT SPUHLER Special to amNewYork In 1993, Sarah McLachlan was likely best known for “Possession,” a haunting song from …

In 1993, Sarah McLachlan was likely best known for “Possession,” a haunting song from her third album with lyrics from the point of view of a stalker. By the turn of the century, McLachlan may have been most famous for establishing Lilith Fair, the all-female music tour.

In 2014, though, McLachlan’s most famous contribution to pop culture may just be “Angel,” the song backing ASPCA commercials that air in PSA spots on late-night television. Brutally effective when paired with photos and video of dogs and cats in cages, could “Angel” be used to promote other causes or even brands? Let’s pair ?

“Angel” with ? Google

The Company: Global tech overlords with control over all of your personal information.

The Spot: A father emailing the highlights of his daughter’s life to a Gmail inbox, to be opened on her 18th birthday.

Key Lines: “I need some distraction, oh beautiful release, memories seep from my veins.”

The Effect: Having a song called “Angel” in a commercial about a dad and his “little angel” may be too on the nose.

Rating: Three sad kitties out of five.

“Angel” with ? Budweiser

The Company: Mass producer of “beer.”

The Spot: Military man returns from duty to a surprise parade in his hometown.

Key Lines: “You are pulled from the wreckage/of your silent reverie.”

Effect: Gains points for properly lionizing service members. Loses them because Skylar Grey’s “Coming Home” is already the perfect fit.

Rating: Two sad kitties.

“Angel” with ? Nike

The Company: Purveyor of athletic gear and shoes.

The Spot: Various celebrities, athletes and focus-tested “everyday people” tip their hats to Derek Jeter.

Key Lines: “Fly away from here/from this dark, cold hotel room ?”

The Effect: Turns the City of New York into “the arms of an angel,” which makes us happy but likely won’t sell many shoes in flyover country.

Rating: Five sad kitties for Yankees fans, three sad kitties for other New Yorkers, and a happy, sprightly puppy for the rest of the country.

“Angel” with ? “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”

The Show: The wacky adventures of a fame-hungry family and assorted hangers-on.

The Spot: Any involving Kim speaking about her marriage to Kanye West.

Key Lines: “Keep on building the lies/That make up for all that you lack.”

The Effect: The Angel of Death is still an angel, right?

Rating: Four sad kitties for hip-hop fans, none for anyone else.

IF YOU GO: Sarah McLachlan performs at the Beacon Theatre on July 22 and 23 at 8 p.m., 2124 Broadway, 212-465-6500, sold out.