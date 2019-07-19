LATEST PAPER
OZY Fest in NYC canceled due to heat emergency  

This weekend's OZY Fest has been canceled.  Photo Credit: Getty Images for Ozy Media/Matthew Eisman

OZY Fest has been canceled due to this weekend's heat emergency, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Friday. 

The Central Park festival that combines music, politics, food and thought was set for Saturday and Sunday at the Great Lawn. It was slated to bring together dozens of actors, artists, chefs and politicians, including John Legend, Rachael Ray, Megan Rapinoe and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. 

"In the case of OZY Fest, we do have in our contract for either rain events or extreme heat events. We do have the right of exercising cancellation if the heat index exceeds 105 [degrees]," NYC Park Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver said Friday. "We determined for both days, as we got updated information, that was going to be the case.

"So, for the safety of the public, for the performers and for our responders who would be on the scene, we felt the best thing to do was to cancel the event."

De Blasio on Thursday declared a heat emergency as the forecast called for weekend temperatures that would feel in excess of 100 degrees. An excessive heat warning was issued in the area from noon Friday through 8 p.m. Sunday. Temperatures in the high 90s are expected to feel like 115 degrees Saturday and Sunday due to the high heat index, the National Weather Service said. 

While briefing the media during a news conference on the extreme heat, de Blasio said city officials "came to the decision that it was not appropriate for [OZY] to go on." 

“I was in the room when we were discussing it. I don’t know what OZY Fest feels personally. I do not know their view," he said. "The facts are the facts. Consistent reports from the National Weather Service putting us at 110 and greater on the heat index, 105 is the trigger, we’re saying we’re done here. This thing needs to be canceled." 

Earlier in the week, OZY Fest urged fans to stay "safe and comfortable" during the event. A message on the OZY Fest website reassured fans that the festival would provide unlimited water, as well as set up misting fans, shaded areas, sunscreen dispensers and ice stations. 

It wasn't immediately clear if the festival would be rescheduled. Representatives from OZY Fest did not respond to request for comment. 

With Lauren Cook

