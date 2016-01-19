Peter Gabriel, Sting announce joint ‘Rock, Paper, Scissors’ tour

The two rock stars will come to New York City in June.

Peter Gabriel and Sting announced the dates for a joint North American tour in 2016, titled “Rock, Paper, Scissors,” on Tuesday.

New York City will be the fifth stop on the tour, on June 27 in Madison Square Garden. The two will hit a total of 19 cities in June and July, beginning June 21 in Columbus, Ohio, then heading to Nikon at Jones Beach Theater on Long Island on June 24.

In a video announcing the tour, Sting says he and Gabriel have not yet decided what songs they will sing, but they will start each show singing together and then have solo sets.

“The songs we trade and the songs that we sing together will have an unexpected — we hope — result, so we don’t really know what it is,” Sting says in the video.

But fans can expect them to play the hits. “I’ve never shied away from playing hits,” Sting says.

The duo previously toured together for Amnesty International in 1986 and 1988.

Pre-sale for tickets will begin Wednesday at 1 p.m. through a link on Gabriel’s website. The public on-sale date for New York will be 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25.