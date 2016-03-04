Pinot by Tituss: ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ star launches wine brand

Talk about inspired marketing!

Tituss Burgess, who plays Titus Andromedon on Netflix show “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” has taken his character’s love of Pinot Noir to the next level with a new brand wine.

The “Peeno Noir” news was announced Thursday on Burgess’ Instagram.

“I’m a little shy at first… but I open up into an approachable, vibrant, sophisticated, lovable bottle of Pinot Noir,” Burgess wrote.

Pinot by Tituss is available for pre-order now, and is produced in Santa Barbara County, California. A bottle of the 2014 Pinot Noir costs $24.99, and orders will start shipping on March 14.

Season 2 of “Kimmy Schmidt” hits Netflix on April 15.