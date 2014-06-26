Pippa Middleton opens up about sister Kate Middleton

One of the world’s most talked-about siblings, Pippa Middleton, is finally ready to talk. Kate Middleton’s younger sister has given …

One of the world’s most talked-about siblings, Pippa Middleton, is finally ready to talk.

Kate Middleton’s younger sister has given her first-ever television interview to Matt Lauer: a two-parter that will air on NBC’s “Today” show on Monday and Tuesday.

In excerpts released on Thursday, Pippa opened up about how her relationship with her sister has changed since Kate married the future king, Prince William, in 2011, and then had baby Prince George last year, making her a worldwide subject of fascination and scrutiny.

“I mean, obviously she has pressures that she’s taken on and things,” Pippa, 30, said. “But we spend a lot of time together. We still do a lot together as a family.”

Lauer asked Pippa whether she can still just call up her sister for “girl talk” and say: “Hey Kate, it’s Pippa.” The answer? That despite the Duchess of Cambridge’s fame and royal status, yes, the two can chit-chat freely.

“Yeah, we do. We have a very normal, sisterly relationship,” Pippa told Lauer. “We’re very close. And, you know, we support each other and get each other’s opinions and things.”