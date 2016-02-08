Play Fair: Things to do at the Toy Fair offshoot

Play Fair is described as a “celebration of play and entertainment for all ages.”

Toy Fair, the long-running industry convention, has long been closed off to the general public. But this year, it’s inviting people in for a sister show called Play Fair 2016.

Taking over the north hall of the Javits Center, Play Fair is described as a “celebration of play and entertainment for all ages” on the show’s website.

There will be exhibits, toy demos, celebrities, show exclusives and more.

amNewYork looks at four must-see things at Play Fair. Game on!

1. Hasbro’s ‘Star Wars’ Bladebuilder Lightsaber Training

You can show off your skills with the Jedi’s ultimate weapon at these training sessions. Saturday, 1 p.m.; Sunday, 3:30 p.m.

2. Lego Master Builder

You’ll go to pieces when you see the amazing creations of Lego Master Builder Erik Varszegi. Don’t forget to stop by Lego’s booth at any time for lots of fun building action for the entire family. Saturday, 12:15 p.m.

3. Meet author Jon Scieszka

The best-selling author will chat about his “Frank Einstein” book series, about a young scientist, and sign copies. Saturday, 11:30 a.m.

4. Get exclusive toys

There are lots of toys you can only get here, like a Dorbz Ridez Batman ’66 Blue Batmobile with Batman.

If you go

Play Fair runs from Feb. 13-14 at Javits North at the Javits Center at 655 W. 34th St., playfairny.com, tickets, $30 per session; $145 for weekend. Family packs available as well.