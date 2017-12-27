Ryan Murphy’s “Pose,” a 1980s musical series, has been picked by FX for eight episodes.

With a pilot announced in March, the New York City-set “Pose” was already poised to make history with the highest number of transgendered performers cast as series regulars in any scripted TV show to date. In all, season one includes 50-plus LGBTQ characters, Murphy said in a statement from the network.

Set to begin production locally in February, the show’s transgender cast includes Indya Moore, MJ Rodriguez and Dominique Jackson, joining Murphy favorites Evan Peters and Kate Mara (both of “American Horror Story”) and James Van Der Beek (of “Dawson’s Creek” fame).

Murphy, whose long list of TV credits includes “Glee” and “Nip/Tuck,” said he’s thrilled “to present what I think is a game changer of a show, which at its heart is an uplifting series about the universal quest for identity, family and respect. Along with being a dance musical and an affirming look at American life in the 1980s.”

That 1980s includes both the version defined by Gordon Gekko — as well as Donald Trump, who’s “Art of the Deal” came out in 1987, the same year as “Wall Street” — as well marginalized communities in the city, notably ball culture.

The series, slated for a summer release, is from co-creators Murphy, Brad Falchuk (“Glee,” “Scream Queens”) and Steven Canals.