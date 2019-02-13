Entertainment The Fab Five is headed to Kansas City for 'Queer Eye' season 3 "Queer Eye" returns to Netflix this March. "Queer Eye" will return to Netflix with its third season next month. Photo Credit: Christopher Smith/Netflix By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com @MeghGia Updated February 13, 2019 11:00 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email The Fab Five has a Valentine’s Day gift for you, hennies. The Emmy-winning “Queer Eye” reboot returns to Netflix for a third season on March 15, the streaming service confirms. Every member will be back at the makeover game, including interior designer Bobby Berk, culture guru Karamo Brown, foodie Antoni Porowski, grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness and the stylish Tan France. Only this time, the crew is packing up and heading to Kansas City, Missouri, to help those in desperate need of a physical — and emotional — glam squad. Previously, the crew spread their wisdom in Georgia, while the original “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” gang worked magic in New York City. In a teaser trailer released Wednesday, “Queer Eye” promises more “self-love, confidence and encouragement” in the upcoming third season of the series that’s known to bring the tears, and laughter. The trailer was set to a teaser of Carly Rae Jepsen’s upcoming single, “Now That I Found You.” “Queer Eye” originally debuted in 2003 on Bravo and aired five seasons. It won an Emmy win in 2004. In September, the reboot won three Emmys of its own, including one for outstanding casting for a reality program. Though not much else about the third season has been revealed by Netflix, Van Ness said in August that it’ll be “bigger and better.” “I will say this much… the biggest of the big of the big of the big, of the most major earth-shattering, earth-moving, earth-shattering cameos could maybe happen,” Van Ness told ET Online. France also teased that the series includes his favorite episode of the show so far. By Meghan Giannotta meghan.giannotta@amny.com @MeghGia Meghan Giannotta has been covering all things entertainment for amNY.com since 2016. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.