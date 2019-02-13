The Fab Five has a Valentine’s Day gift for you, hennies.

The Emmy-winning “Queer Eye” reboot returns to Netflix for a third season on March 15, the streaming service confirms.

Every member will be back at the makeover game, including interior designer Bobby Berk, culture guru Karamo Brown, foodie Antoni Porowski, grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness and the stylish Tan France. Only this time, the crew is packing up and heading to Kansas City, Missouri, to help those in desperate need of a physical — and emotional — glam squad.

Previously, the crew spread their wisdom in Georgia, while the original “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” gang worked magic in New York City.

In a teaser trailer released Wednesday, “Queer Eye” promises more “self-love, confidence and encouragement” in the upcoming third season of the series that’s known to bring the tears, and laughter. The trailer was set to a teaser of Carly Rae Jepsen’s upcoming single, “Now That I Found You.”

“Queer Eye” originally debuted in 2003 on Bravo and aired five seasons. It won an Emmy win in 2004. In September, the reboot won three Emmys of its own, including one for outstanding casting for a reality program.

Though not much else about the third season has been revealed by Netflix, Van Ness said in August that it’ll be “bigger and better.”

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I will say this much… the biggest of the big of the big of the big, of the most major earth-shattering, earth-moving, earth-shattering cameos could maybe happen,” Van Ness told ET Online. France also teased that the series includes his favorite episode of the show so far.