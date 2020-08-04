Radio City’s ‘Christmas Spectacular’ canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A long-held New York City Christmas tradition won’t go on this year due to the pandemic.

MSG Entertainment announced on Tuesday the 2020 production of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes will be canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We regret that the 2020 production of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by Chase, has been canceled due to continued uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. We are disappointed for everyone involved with the show, as well as for the many fans who make the Christmas Spectacular a cherished part of their holiday tradition,” said MSG Entertainment in a statement.

For nearly a century, the Radio City Rockettes have dazzled New York with their annual Christmas Spectacular, performing for one million people each year.

All tickets that were purchased for the 2020 production will be refunded to ticket holders at the point of purchase. Tickets are on sale for the 2021 production on the Radio City Rockettes website.