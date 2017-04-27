Robert De Niro tries Snapchat for the first time at Tribeca, dons dog filter, flower crown

Does this mean De Niro will be joining the app soon?

The annual Tribeca Film Festival marks a busy week for Robert De Niro, but the co-founder squeezed in a little time to learn how to use Snapchat.

Being that the Tribeca Snapchat Shorts category is now in its second year, it was only a matter of time before the 73-year-old De Niro (who is not a current Snapchatter) experimented with the app. One of the Snapchat shorts category finalists, Alex Berry, took a shot at teaching the New Yorker what the disappearing selfie app is all about. The festival released a video clip of the lesson on Thursday.

De Niro seemed pretty amused as he tried out the puppy and grumpy face filters. He even donned a trendy flower crown.

Does this mean the “Taxi Driver” actor will be joining the app any time soon?

No word yet, but we’re holding out for a clip of De Niro trying out his classic “You talkin’ to me?” line with the bunny filter.

The Tribeca Film Festival runs through April 30.