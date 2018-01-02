The #MeToo movement shows no signs of losing steam in 2018. Rose McGowan, one of the earliest and loudest voices in the chorus of accusers against Harvey Weinstein, is getting a five-part documentary.

The first episode of “Citizen Rose” will air on E! on Jan. 30 at 8 p.m., with the rest of the series slated for the spring. That same day her eagerly anticipated autobiography, “Brave,” will be published.

McGowan said in a statement the series will invite viewers “into my mind and world.” The 44-year-old activist has long spoken out against the power dynamic in Hollywood. She has alleged that Weinstein raped her in 1997 while the two were in Park City, Utah for the Sundance Film Festival. Weinstein subsequently paid her a $100,000 settlement.

McGowan has never publicly detailed what happened, but told The New York Times in October, “Suffice it to say a door opened and my life changed.”

When asked to elaborate she added, “That’s my story to tell.” At the end of January, brave citizen Rose may do just that.