Rosie Perez is leaving “The View,” calls it bittersweet

Rosie Perez announced Wednesday that she will leave “The View” at the end of the season, going on to say that she doesn’t have any regrets coming to the show and would do it all over again.

“I’ve decided that it’s time to move on,” the Brooklyn native said on yesterday’s show. “And I will say that today is very bittersweet for me.”

Perez promised to return “as a friend of this show,” to chants of her name from the studio audience. She currently stars on Broadway in Larry David’s “Fish in the Dark” and is best known for movies such as “Do the Right Thing.” She joined the show last September.

Perez said she was grateful for “such a great opportunity to be part of such an iconic show that has opened me up to a broader audience.”

She thanked her fans, garnering more applause from the audience, and then went on to thank the Latin community, calling it an honor to be the first Latina on the show.

“I will continue always to show my gratitude by supporting the Latin community, specifically the Latina community,” she said.