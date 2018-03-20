Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding cake details revealed

As preparation for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s big day continues, details have been revealed about the couple’s royal wedding …

As preparation for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s big day continues, details have been revealed about the couple’s royal wedding cake. And, like the couple, this will be a cake that breaks from tradition.

There’ll be no fruitcake, as is customary at royal nuptials: guests will instead enjoy a buttercream-frosted lemon elderflower cake, to be decorated with spring flowers.

Kensington Palace on Tuesday announced via Twitter that California-raised, London-based pastry chef Claire Ptak is behind the creation. Ptak runs London bakery Violet, specializing in seasonal, organic ingredients.

Markle is already familiar with Ptak’s work: the “Suits” star interviewed Ptak on her defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig, which was closed down last year as part of Markle’s metamorphosis into a non-blogging British royal.

The 36-year-old was recently baptized in the Church of England as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who is the head of the church.

The royal wedding will take place at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel on May 19.