Rubik’s Cube will be dragged down the Hudson River

A giant inflatable Rubik’s Cube will be tugged along the Hudson River Friday in honor of the popular and brutally challenging toy’s 40th anniversary.

The 20-by-20 foot cube is set to sail off Staten Island at 6 a.m. and pass by some of NYC’s most notable landmarks. Carried on a tugboat, the cube will pass the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, One World Trade Center and the Empire State Building.

Puzzle enthusiasts can catch the cube at the waterfront promenade at Liberty State Park. It will arrive at the statue at 7 a.m., travel up the Hudson towards Hoboken’s Pier A and head back to Staten Island by 10.

The cube is an extension of the Liberty Science Center’s Rubik’s Cube exhibition, Beyond Rubik’s Cube, which has been on view at the Jersey City museum since April. The cube’s journey will also recognize the July 13 birthday of Erno Rubik, the toy’s creator.