RuPaul to guest star on ‘Broad City’ season 4

“Broad City” somehow managed to go years without an appearance from Mama Ru.

“Broad City” somehow managed to go three years without an appearance from Mama Ru, but the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star finally has a guest role in season 4.

“Start your engines, Broad City, Mama RuPaul’s coming to town,” a post on the “Drag Race” Facebook page read Tuesday. The post linked to a New Now Next article announcing the news.

It’s unclear what RuPaul’s role will be, or if he’ll star as himself on the Comedy Central show, but we’re holding out for a scene of Abbi, Ilana and Ru simultaneously crying out, “Yas, queen!”

Actress Abbi Jacobson first teased the guest role in April by posting an illustrated version of RuPaul’s script on Instagram. The photo featured a note from two “huge fans” who would be “absolutely honored” to work with him.

“You’ll have to watch the show in August to see if this page worked,” Jacobson wrote.

The comedy will be the latest on-screen role for RuPaul, who recently starred as himself in “2 Broke Girls” and as Lionel, Sophia Amoruso’s neighbor, in Netflix’s “Girlboss.”

Actor Steve Buscemi is also slated to pop up in the new season’s plot.

Season 4, which premieres Aug. 23 at 10:30 p.m., will see Abbi and Ilana land new jobs and take an impromptu vacation.