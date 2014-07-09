Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes expecting a baby?

OK! Magazine reports that Mendes is seven months along.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes could be prepping to take on life-altering new roles: parents.

According to a report from OK! magazine on Wednesday, the on-again, off-again couple is expecting their first child together. The 40-year-old actress reportedly is seven months along.

“She’s been ready for motherhood for a while now,” an insider said. “And to be sharing this experience with Ryan is a dream come true for her.”

Though Gosling, 33, will “be there no matter what,” especially considering the fact he “grew up without a dad,” the two have different views on marriage.

“Ryan doesn’t think they need to marry just because they are having a baby, but Eva believes it’s important to have their lives fully intertwined,” a source said.

Meanwhile, back in February, Mendes shot down then-rumors that she was pregnant, calling the chatter “so ridiculous.”

“Because it all started because I didn’t want to go through the scanners at the airport. You know those X-ray scanners, which are really creepy,” Mendes told Ellen DeGeneres during an interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” “They basically see you naked, right? And not only that, but there’s a radiation aspect to it, so I always opt out. I always ask for a personal pat-down.”