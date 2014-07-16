Ryan Gosling embraces role of dad-to-be

Ryan Gosling knows how to care for his woman: baby mama-to-be Eva Mendes.

“Ryan goes out and gets the groceries,” an insider told Us Weekly. “[Mendes has] been wanting pasta, and he’s cooking her meals.”

“Ryan has already stepped into the role of caring father-to-be,” added the source.

Last week, OK! magazine reported that Mendes, 40, and on-again, off-again beau Gosling, 33, are expecting their first child. The actress reportedly is seven months along.

“Congrats to @RyanGosling and @EvaMendes! That’s going to be the most beautiful, bilingual, part-superhero, well-dressed, romantic baby ever,” Ellen DeGeneres tweeted after the news broke.