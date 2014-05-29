Scout Willis goes topless in NYC to protest Instagram

Most women know that going topless is legal in New York City, but few have taken the liberty to try it out. (Creepers on the streets, unexpected drops in temperature, and so many stores with cute tops, among other reasons, make this law not the most practical form of freedom in our city.)

But Scout Willis, 22, daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, decided to go for it on Tuesday, and accessorized her floral skirt with, well, nothing while going for a mid-day stroll. Willis was protesting Instagram’s anti-nudity policy– the same one that recently got Rihanna in trouble— and she made sure to tweet about it. Because really, if you go topless and you don’t tweet about it, did it even happen?

Willis posted two photos, one in which she stopped at a flower stand and wrote “Legal in NYC but not on @instagram,” and another in which she walked towards the camera and wrote “What @instagram won’t let you see #FreeTheNipple.”

The NSFW photos (depending on where you work) are on Willis’ Twitter account, @Scout_Willis, but you won’t find her on Instagram these days. She posted one last photo before apparently deleting her account, of an ultra-sheer top with the words “@instagram hates nipples” and the caption “Not keeping this account.”