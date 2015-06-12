Visit the Seinfeld apartment — well, sort of

It will feature the couch, the kitchen, and a “Seinfeld” gallery with props, scripts and rare memorabilia.

It’s like Festivus come early: Hulu announced Thursday it will re-create Jerry Seinfeld’s Upper West Side apartment in anticipation of streaming the beloved “show about nothing.”

The mock (and still unrealistically spacious) bachelor pad will be located at 451 W. 14th St. in the Meatpacking District — far from the sitcom’s storied location.

It will feature the couch, the kitchen, and a “Seinfeld” gallery with props, scripts and rare memorabilia.

Real fans can even barge in Kramer-style, or re-create George Costanza’s Valentine’s Day photo shoot, Hulu senior vice president and head of marketing Jenny Wall said in a statement.

“‘Seinfeld’ is one of those rare shows that continues to influence pop culture to this day,” Wall said in the statement, “so what better way to launch its streaming debut than to celebrate the fans and give them a chance to relive the scenes from some of the most iconic moments in TV history.”

The free installation, “Seinfeld: The Apartment,” will open for four days starting June 24, or the same day the series starts streaming on Hulu, and will remain open to the public every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. But for those too eager to wait a week to stream their favorite episodes, Hulu will count down the seven best Seinfeld episodes for Hulu Plus subscribers starting June 17.