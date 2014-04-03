Quantcast
Separated Bruce and Kris Jenner hold hands

JULIE GORDON
April 3, 2014
The separated spouses looked cozy at LAX.

Are Bruce Jenner and Kris Jenner back together?

It sure looked that way on Wednesday, when the separated spouses made their way — hand-in-hand and smiling — through LAX Airport.

The twosome, who in October announced their separation after 22 years of marriage, were returning from a family vacation in Thailand with Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and their other kids.

“We are living separately and we are much happier this way,” the pair said in a statement in October. “But we will always have much love and respect for each other. Even though we are separated, we will always remain best friends and, as always, our family will remain our number one priority.”

