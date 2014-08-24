Seth Kushner benefit ‘Save Our Schmuck’ to help ill Brooklyn photographer/writer

Seth Kushner is a Brooklyn photographer, artist and writer — and he needs your help.

The husband and father — best known for the books “The Brooklynites” and “Leaping Tall Buildings: The Origins of American Comics” — completed a Kickstarter campaign for his graphic novel “Schmuck” in April, and not long after he was diagnosed with leukemia.

With mounting hospital bills, Kushner’s friends have come together for “Save Our Schmuck: Bone Marrow Benefit for Seth Kushner” Tuesday at Union Hall in Park Slope.

One of those friends is Dean Haspiel, an Emmy-winning Brooklyn cartoonist (for HBO’s “Bored to Death”).

amNewYork spoke with Haspiel about the benefit.

Just who is this “schmuck” you’re trying to save?

My good friend/studio mate, Seth Kushner, wrote and produced a “Schmuck” graphic novel that took two years to complete. … A few days after he successfully Kickstarted the proposed print version of his book, Seth discovered he had leukemia. Seth is a lifelong resident of Brooklyn, where he and his wife, Terra, are raising their 5-year-old son. A renowned photographer, his work has appeared in The New York Times, Time magazine, Newsweek, L’Uomo Vogue, Sports Illustrated, The New Yorker and other publications.

What is the goal of the benefit?

The goal of the “Save Our Schmuck” benefit is to celebrate Seth Kushner, help subsidize his family’s harrowing medical bills, and to rally people to register as bone marrow donors via DeleteBloodCancer.org.

What is planned for the event?

Organizer Jeff Newelt curated a great variety show. We’re going to project and read several of Seth’s “Schmuck Comix” throughout the night, mixed with beat boxing, ukulele, spoken word and punk rock by the likes of Douglas Rushkoff, Molly Crabapple, Josh Neufeld, Plucky Charms, Akim Funk Buddha, Christa Cassano, Dean Haspiel, Mike Cavallaro and his band Sticks and Stones. Big thanks to Marianne Ways for making this possible at Union Hall.

What can people do to help, even if they can’t attend?

For people who wish to help out the Kushner family, there is a donation page: gofundme.com/d8gc2o.

What’s going on with your studio, Hang Dai?

Hang Dai Studios, which is located in the heart of Gowanus, houses six steady artists, writers and cartoonists, including Gregory Benton, Christa Cassano, Jonathan Allen, Dean Haspiel, Jonathan “Swifty” Lang and Vito Delsante, who is keeping Seth Kushner’s seat warm. … Check out what we’re publishing at hangdaieditions.com.

What are you working on?

I just finished drawing a story for IDW’s upcoming “Garbage Pail Kids” comic book series. I recently drew “Batman ’66” and a Wonder Woman story for “Sensation Comics” for DC Comics. … My graphic novel, “Fear, My Dear: A Billy Dogma Experience,” recently came out from Z2 Comics, and I’m currently writing/drawing “The Fox” for Archie/Dark Circle Comics.

If you go: ‘Save Our Schmuck: Bone Marrow Benefit for Seth Kushner’ is Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., Union Hall, 702 Union St., Park Slope, 718-638-4400.