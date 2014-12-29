‘Once,’ ‘Cinderella’ and five other Broadway shows closing this weekend

This weekend, no less than seven Broadway shows will close, including six on Sunday alone. These include Tony-winning successes, starry revivals, a holiday-time magic show and a cult musical that flopped for the second time.

‘Cinderella’

This marked the first Broadway production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s breezy version of the fairy tale, which has been filmed for TV three times. Inflated with new dialogue and trunk songs, it was a lavish but ultimately unnecessary affair. Though not a sellout, it ran two years.

‘Once’

Based on a low-budget Irish film about a heartbroken singer-songwriter who is brought back to life by a dynamic single mother, this ultra-romantic, acoustic guitar-toting musical won multiple Tony Awards and enjoyed a three-year run.

‘Pippin’

This beloved 1970s musical, full of dance and catchy pop music, received a circus-style revival that seamlessly combined signature Fosse moves with acrobatic feats. After a strong premiere almost two years ago, it slowly lost steam.

‘The Real Thing’

Marking the Broadway debuts of Ewan McGregor and Maggie Gyllanhaal, this proved to be an ineffective mounting of Tom Stoppard’s cerebral 1982 drama. The Roundabout had better luck with its simultaneous production of Stoppard’s lesser-known “Indian Ink.”

‘This Is Our Youth’

Michael Cera, Kieran Culkin and Tavi Gevinson co-starred in an excellent revival of Kenneth Lonergan’s bruising but sensitive comedic drama about Upper West Side teens. But after winning raves back in September, it failed to catch fire at the box office.

‘The Illusionists’

With sleight of hand tricks, physical stunts and lots of posing, seven male magicians wowed crowds during a limited run at the Marquis Theatre. They’ll will apparently be back next year.

‘Side Show’

This is certainly the saddest closing. This dark musical about a pair of conjoined twins, which flopped back in 1996, returned in a new production helmed by film director Bill Condon. Although it was never going to be a commercial smash, it deserved to run longer than just a few weeks.