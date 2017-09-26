‘SNL’ adds cast members, replacing Moynihan, Zamata and Bayer

Live from New York, it’s a trio of new players from the Midwest.

“Saturday Night Live” announced Tuesday thatf three new actors would join the cast for its 43rd season, which premieres Saturday. Ryan Gosling will host, with Jay-Z the musical guest.

Heidi Gardner, Chris Redd and Luke Null will fill the spots vacated last season by Sasheer Zamata, Vanessa Bayer and Bobby Moynihan. Auditions were held over the past month in the city, as well as Chicago and Los Angeles, Deadline reported. Moynihan has had one of the longer runs on the show, with nine seasons completed, though Kenan Thompson will be the record holder when he begins his 15th season this fall.

The three new featured players join a show that won nine Emmys at the recent awards ceremony.

Gardner, who grew up in Kansas City, according to Vulture, has been a writer and actor on the Crackle animated comedy “SuperMansion.”

Redd, a St. Louis native, is an alumni of Second City and starred in the 2016 mockumentary “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping,” which also featured former “SNL” cast member Andy Samberg.

Null, who is from Ohio, according to Vulture, does not have a major TV or film credit, but he has been writing and performing at Chicago’s iO Theater.