‘SNL’ skit sees Chris Pine showing off his ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ skills

Warning: This video contains potentially offensive language.

You can’t pretend you don’t enjoy a little “RuPaul’s Drag Race” now and again (or every Friday night at 8 p.m.).

A “Saturday Night Live” look into the break room of the fictional Jackson Auto Car Service Center exposed the shop’s mechanics for who they really are: BIG “RuPaul’s” fans.

Host Chris Pine managed to bring up the show amid lunch conversation.

“I stumbled on this show the other day (cough), just flippin’ around, it was called, and I’m not sure if I got this right or not, but I think it was called ‘Drag Race’ — oh no, no, no, ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’”

Smooth, Pine, smooth.

It quickly became clear that Pine wasn’t the only one sashaying to VH1 every week.

“Who do we think we’re kidding? Let’s just be honest. We watch ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and we love it,” Kenan Thompson said.

Amid chatter about their favorite contestant (Trinity Taylor), tucking and “fishy realness,” the mechanics decided to test their own skills in a break-room lip sync battle.

Bobby Moynihan and Pine twerk it out to Erika Jayne’s “XXPEN$IVE” and RuPaul — er Thompson — tells Pine to “shantay, you stay” and Moynihan to “sashay away.”