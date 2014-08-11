Sofia Vergara: ‘I’m very happy romantically’

The new romance between Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello is going oh-so well.

“I’m very happy romantically,” Vergara told People magazine. “It couldn’t be better.”

The romance between the “Modern Family” star and the “True Blood” hunk has really been heating up since the two got together earlier this summer.

They spent time in Miami, where Manganiello met some of Vergara’s family members, including her parents.

“[I] wouldn’t be surprised if things got serious really quickly,” a source told us last month about Vergara, 42, and Manganiello, 37.

Vergara broke up with fiance Nick Loeb earlier this year.