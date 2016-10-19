‘Space Jam’ returning to NYC theaters for film’s 20th anniversary

Come on and slam, and welcome to the jam.

♫ Come on and slam, and welcome to the jam. ♫

Have the “Space Jam” song stuck in your head now? You’re welcome. Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny are heading back to the court for a special two-day screening event for the film’s anniversary, Fathom Events announced.

Get ready to feel old: The film was released 20 years ago on Nov. 15, 1996. It’ll hit theaters across the nation again on Sunday, Nov. 13 with showtimes at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., and Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m.

Luckily for you, you can see your favorite former NBA player and Looney Tunes characters take on The Monstars at three NYC theaters: Union Square 14, Manhattan; Empire 25, Manhattan; and Kaufman Astoria, Queens.

Buy your tickets now at fathomevents.com.