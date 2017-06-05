‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ musical to open on Broadway in November

The ocean buddies “face the total annihilation of their undersea world” this fall.

Who lives in pineapple under the Great White Way?

SpongeBob SquarePants is coming to Broadway this fall with a new musical that’s headlined by the works of several big-name musicians. The show, which will be at the Palace Theatre with previews starting on Nov. 6, will feature original songs written by a who’s who of singers such as Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Lady Antebellum, John Legend, Cyndi Lauper and the late David Bowie.

Bowie’s contribution “is a lesser known piece which was selected from his catalog for a specific moment in the show,” according to the producers. The song contains additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton and the final version was OKd by Bowie before his death, they added.

Tina Landau, who directed several Broadway and Off-Broadway shows, will helm the adaptation. Ethan Slater will play the title character, Gavin Lee will play Squidward, Lilli Cooper stars Sandy Cheeks and Danny Skinner plays Patrick. Additional cast members will be revealed in the future.

The musical premiered last summer at the Oriental Theatre in Chicago.

The producers said the show will take several elements from the hit Nickelodeon show as the ocean gang “face the total annihilation of their undersea world.”

“Just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage,” the producers said.