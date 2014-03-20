Spring Arts Preview: Theater, art, food, movies and more

After a long winter, spring is finally here with a bevy of events.

After a long, cold New York winter, spring is finally here, bringing with it a bevy of concerts, festivals, stage productions, art exhibitions and other cultural events to keep you busy — and happy — all season long.

MARCH

21: Get a look into the future of filmmaking at the 42nd annual New Directors/New Films festival, a collaboration between MoMA and the Film Society of Lincoln Center. Various theaters, $12-$20, newdirectors.org; through March 30

22: Fans of Marty McFly and Doc should hop in a DeLorean (or, more likely, a subway car) and head to the Back to the Enchantment Under the Sea Dance: a 1950s-style prom followed by a screening of the classic flick “Back to the Future.” St. Patrick’s Gymnasium, $45-$55, bbqfilms.com.; also March 23

23: Art lovers, don’t miss four new exhibits opening today at MoMA PS1, including an installation centered on the verb “to choose” and a show made up of music compositions. MoMA PS1, FREE-$10, momaps1.org; various closing dates

25: Attention, foodies! Dine on dishes from more than 80 top NYC restaurants at The Village Voice’s Choice Eats tasting event. Pier 36, $60-$70, choiceeats.villagevoice.com

26: The Dum Dum Girls bring their brand of all-girl rock to Williamsburg. Music Hall of Williamsburg, $15, musichallofwilliamsburg.com

28: Lady Gaga plays the final seven shows at the legendary Roseland Ballroom, which is shuttering after more than 50 years. Roseland Ballroom, $52-$202, roselandballroom.com; through April 7

30: Tony winner Idina Menzel (or Adele Dazim if you’re John Travolta) returns to Broadway in the new musical “If/Then,” which follows a woman rebuilding her life right here in NYC. Richard Rodgers Theatre, ifthenthemusical.com; open run

APRIL

3: Denzel Washington stars in the B’way revival of the classic Chicago-set family drama “A Raisin in the Sun.” Barrymore Theatre, raisinbroadway.com; through June 15

4: Peruse a marketplace of paintings, sculpture and glass works (and maybe take some home) at Artexpo New York. Pier 94, $15-$20, artexponewyork.com; through April 6

5: Miley Cyrus returns to the site of the infamous VMA performance that sparked her reign as the queen of twerking. Barclays Center, $64.50-$94.50, barclayscenter.com

5: Check out all things comics and cartoon arts at the MoCCA Arts Fest, presented by the Museum of Comic and Cartoon Art and the Society of Illustrators. 69th Regiment Armory, $5, societyillustrators.org; also April 6

8: “Full House” papa-turned-funnyman Bob Saget takes the mic. Kaufmann Concert Hall at 92Y, $29, 92y.org

10: Brooklyn’s Barclays Center plays host to the 2014 induction ceremony for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, honoring inductees such as Nirvana, KISS, Peter Gabriel and Daryl Hall and John Oates. Barclays Center, $55-$505, barclayscenter.com

11: Woody Allen brings one of his funny flicks to the stage as 1994’s “Bullets Over Broadway” gets the musical treatment, starring Zach Braff and Vincent Pastore. St. James Theatre, bulletsoverbroadway.com; open run

12: Daniel Radcliffe (“Harry Potter”) takes Broadway for the third time, this time in the black comedy “The Cripple of Inishmaan.” Cort Theatre, crippleofinishmaan.com; through July 20

13: Multiple Tony winner Audra McDonald returns to the Great White Way as music legend Billie Holiday in “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill.” Circle in the Square Theatre, ladydayonbroadway.com; through June 1

15: Singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright launches his U.S. tour after the release of his greatest-hits album “Vibrate.” Town Hall, $65-$85, thetownhall.org

16: The Big Apple’s largest gathering of must-see movies — the Tribeca Film Festival — is back, with a massive number of screenings and discussions. Various theaters, tribecafilm.com; through April 27

17: John Steinbeck’s classic “Of Mice and Men” gets new life on Broadway with James Franco as George, and Chris O’Dowd as Lennie. Co-starring “Gossip Girl’s” Leighton Meester in her Broadway debut. Longacre Theatre, ofmiceandmenonbroadway.com; through July 27

18: The exhibition “Ai Weiwei: According to What?” features more than 30 works spanning more than 20 years from the contemporary Chinese artist. Brooklyn Museum, $15, brooklynmuseum.org; through Aug. 10

21: British singer-songwriter Holly Golightly brings her tunes to NYC from across the Pond. Mercury Lounge, $12-$14, mercuryloungenyc.com

22: The cult fave rock musical “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” heads to Broadway, starring Neil Patrick Harris in the title role of a transgender singer. Belasco Theatre, hedwigbroadway.com; through Aug. 17

24: Willkommen, bienvenue, welcome! Alan Cumming and Michelle Williams — in her B’way debut — star in the revival of the musical “Cabaret.” Studio 54, cabaretmusical.com; through Aug. 31

25: Enjoy two nights of gentlemanly burlesque at the Boylesque Festival. Kickoff party April 25 at Drom, main event April 26 at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill, nyboylesquefestival.com; through April 26

26: Stroll through gorgeous pink Japanese flowers in full bloom at Sakura Matsuri, the annual cherry blossom festival. Brooklyn Botanic Garden, FREE-$25, bbg.org; through April 27

27: Hey, all you zine fans! Browse an exposition of more than 150 self-published magazines for sale at the Brooklyn Zine Fest. Brooklyn Historical Society, FREE, brooklynzinefest.com; also April 26

29: The New York City Ballet kicks off its beautiful spring season, which includes works such as “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” David Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, nycballet.com; through June 8

MAY

3: How lovely! Sip local wines, learn about plants and take in acoustic tunes at the Spring Wine Festival at the NYBG. New York Botanical Garden, nybg.org; through May 4

8: The Met’s popular Costume Institute presents “Charles James: Beyond Fashion,” an exploration of the career of the famed couturier. Metropolitan Museum of Art, FREE-$25, metmuseum.org; through Aug. 10

9: The Frieze Art Fair brings together a large variety of contemporary works from around the world, as well as art-focused debates, panels and lectures. Randall’s Island, various ticket packages, friezenewyork.com; through May 12

10: The sisters of Haim take their musical stylings to the stage. Terminal 5, $25, terminal5nyc.com; also May 11

15: Fashion icon-actress-designer Sarah Jessica Parker discusses her life and her career. Kaufmann Concert Hall at 92Y, $59, 92y.org

16: Bill Cosby brings his comedy chops to NYC. St. George Theatre, $45-$99, stgeorgetheatre.com

–With Lauren Holt