The games have begun: Squid Game arrives in NYC

Do you dare take the challenge? Squid Games is here in NYC.

Spooky season is here, and what better way to get thrilled and frightened than by the five challenges of the original Netflix series Squid Game. A gray-suited saleswoman, the well-known guards with triangle icons and the Front Man are all set to immerse you in the twisted, dystopian world of the show.

The award-winning series takes over the Manhattan Mall until early March. From the iconic red-light-green-light challenge to a face-off with the show’s villainous final boss, the Front Man, the environment makes you experience the Korean series’ adrenaline-pumping world.

The guards are dressed in hooded pink jumpsuit suits and black masks with triangle icons, just like on TV. This time, instead of watching them, though, they watch you.

As you walk to the entrance to experience the challenges, visitors will get a green wristband with a number that replaces your name. From this point forth in the game, the player’s identity is reduced to a number from one to 456.

The first phase occurs in a circus-themed dark room with navy-blue curtains and colored string lights. Below you, a green path is briefly illuminated across a glass bridge. Test your brain as you remember those safe tiles to cross to the other side of the bridge. One wrong step, a red light shows up, and you’re out for that game.

The 24 players in the room are not necessarily always adversaries. At times, players must rely on their fellow combatants, such as when they’re joined in wooden boats for the Warship game.

You and your crew will embark on a decisive journey in a fluorescent pink-illuminated room, where you will lead under time pressure. A giant screen shows your rivals’ positions, and you have less than a minute to coordinate and launch missiles to defeat them.

The next challenge’s rules are simple. Green light: go ahead. Red light: stay still. Not too scary, right? Try it in front of the popular Young-Hee doll, a menacing, gigantic mechanical girl in pigtails, a yellow t-shirt, and an orange pinafore dress – perhaps the most well-known icon from the series. The doll can detect if players move after a red light. Make it past her watchful eye, and reach the peaceful blue skies and wheatgrass adorning the finish.

In the last game, players come face-to-face with the Front Man, the overseer of the Squid Game, in a room adorned with golden candlesticks. The competitor with the best performance throughout the game chooses a random rival for a final surprise so twisted, we don’t want to spoil it here.

Once you finish all the challenges and physical exercise, you can fuel your energy at the neon-drenched, Korean-inspired night market, which features a variety of snacks and drinks. From spicy shrimp chips and rice-based beverages to soju cocktails, the pop-up infuses a Korean pop-culture experience with a taste of broader Korean culture.

The market also offers a variety of merchandise, like mini-Young-hee dolls, guard masks, and even the iconic green tracksuit. There are, of course, souvenirs available, if you survive.