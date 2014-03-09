Stacy Keibler marries tech entrepreneur Jared Pobre in Mexico

George Clooney who?

Stacy Keibler tied the knot with tech entrepreneur Jared Pobre in a small, beachside wedding in Mexico on Saturday, less than a year after her split from the Hollywood heavy hitter, a rep for Keibler confirmed to us.

“My happiness is indescribable,” the former professional wrestler told People magazine. “Marriage is the ultimate bond of love and friendship. It means putting all your faith and trust into a person that you can’t help but believe is your soul mate. Someone who has all of your best interests at heart, someone hand-picked for you, to help you grow and be the best person that you can be. Jared is all of this for me.”

Keibler, 34, and Pobre, 39, kept the nuptials a secret from the family members who were on vacation with them, although the duo had been planning the wedding for “several months,” according to People.

Keibler and the CEO of Future Ads started dating in the fall.