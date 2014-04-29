Star Wars Episode VII cast announced: Han Solo, Luke, Leia return

The cast of the next Star Wars film has been announced.

May the Force be with them!

The producers of the forthcoming Star Wars Episode VII have announced the cast of the new film — and it includes stars of the original saga Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill.

They will be joined by John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, and Max von Sydow.

Also returning from the previous movies: Anthony Daniels, Peter Mayhew, and Kenny Baker. Composer John Williams will once again direct the music. The screenplay was co-written by Lawrence Kasdan, famed for helping to pen “The Empire Strikes Back.”

The cast was announced on the official Star Wars Facebook page Tuesday.

The next Star Wars film, directed by J.J. Abrams, is due out in December 2015.

“We start shooting in a couple of weeks, and everyone is doing their best to make the fans proud,” Abrams was quoted as saying on Facebook.