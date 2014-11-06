Star Wars Episode VII title revealed

The latest chapter in the Star Wars saga now has a name.

Disney revealed the title for the highly anticipated sequel on Twitter on Thursday. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” wrapped up principal photography, according to the studio.

The seventh installment of the franchise is set to hit theaters in December 2015. J.J. Abrams, who directed the last two Star Trek movies, is helming the film which reunited several cast members of the original trilogy, including Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill.

The crew shot around the world in locations in England and Dubai in deep secrecy, save for some social media jokes aimed at the “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” crew who also poked fun at Star Wars.