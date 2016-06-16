Steve Martin’s ‘Bright Star’ sets closing date, ‘She Loves Me’ to be first webcast Broadway musical

Having received no Tony Awards, and with limited success at the box office, “Bright Star” can’t burn much longer. The well-reviewed Southern bluegrass musical (written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell) will close on June 26 after 30 preview and 109 regular performances. In a statement, producer Joey Parnes noted how “Bright Star” is “utterly free of irony…in these cynical times.”

‘A Bronx Tale’ musical headed to Broadway

The new musical “A Bronx Tale” will open at Broadway’s Longacre Theatre in the fall. Chazz Palminteri’s autobiographical saga about growing up in an Italian-American neighborhood in the 1960s Bronx, in the midst of organized crime and racial tensions, began as a one-man show performed in 1989. It was subsequently made into an acclaimed 1993 film starring Palminteri (who wrote the screenplay) and Robert De Niro (who directed). Earlier this year, De Niro and Palminteri joined forces with Broadway director Jerry Zaks and composer Alan Menken to premiere the musical adaptation at Paper Mill Playhouse. In a statement, Palminteri called the Broadway transfer “a Bronx boy’s dream come true.”

‘She Loves Me’ to be first webcast Broadway musical

The acclaimed Broadway revival of “She Loves Me” (which earned a Tony Award for scenic design, and would have won more in a less competitive year) will become the first Broadway musical to be broadcast live on the Internet on June 30 via the online streaming service BroadwayHD, which has a library comprised mainly of older titles. It will cost $9.99 to watch the broadcast without purchasing a subscription to BroadwayHD.

Get ready to ‘Encounter’ the Amazon

“The Encounter,” a one-man show performed, conceived and directed by Simon McBurney about how photographer Loren McIntyre got lost in the Amazon rainforest in 1969, will come to Broadway’s Golden Theatre in the fall. It has previously been seen in London and on an international tour. Audience members will receive headphones for a sound-enhanced experience.

Spotted …

Gloria Estefan at “Chicago” … Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sarah Hyland at “The Taming of the Shrew.”