Steven Tyler calls lawyer after Aerosmith song plays at Trump rally

Hours after a video hit Twitter of Aerosmith’s Grammy-winning hit “Livin’ On the Edge” playing at a Trump rally Tuesday, frontman Steven Tyler placed a call to his lawyer.

“On the phone with our atty as I type,” the ’70s rock band’s frontman tweeted in response to a video posted by CNN White House Correspondent Jim Acosta. The nine-second clip from President Donald Trump’s rally at the Charleston Civic Center in West Virginia Tuesday evening showed supporters flashing “Women for Trump” and “Drain the Swamp” posters inside the venue.

In response, the New York City-born musician and his attorney Dina LaPolt swiftly turned around a “cease and desist” letter and sent it to the White House.

The letter, which was obtained and released by Variety Wednesday morning, says “Mr. Trump does not have our client’s permission to use any of our client’s music.” It continues to express concern that Trump’s use of the song at the start of the rally “is creating the false impression that our client has given his consent for the use of his music, and even that he endorses the presidency.”

Tyler previously sent a similar infringement note to Trump, according to the letter. His first request to pull Aerosmith songs was sent in 2015 when Trump reportedly played “Dream On” during his campaign rallies.

The letter states use of the track without the permission of Tyler, Joe Perry and Mark Hudson, of Aerosmith, violates their copyright.

Trump hasn’t yet publicly commented on Tyler’s demand, but in 2015 he tweeted that he had “the legal right” to use the song, but pulled it from his rallies after finding a “better one to take its place.”