‘Stranger Sings! A Parody Musical’ to return with another Off-Broadway run this fall

The award-winning hit show “Stranger Sings! A Parody Musical” is returning for another run Off-Broadway.

Written by Jonathan Hogue, “Stranger Sings! A Parody Musical” is based off of the Netflix series “Stranger Things,” as the name suggests. It follows Mike, Eleven, Lucas, Dustin, and the whole Hawkins gang for a night of adventure, thrills, indulgent pop culture references, and so much more, all in campy 80s nostalgia.

“We are thrilled by the enthusiastic response to Stranger Sings! through social media and with our original cast album, and we can’t wait to bring our hilarious upside down parody musical to fans across the world! We thank the creatives and cast involved in our NY debut last summer, and express our gratitude to our international fan base for helping make this show a global phenomenon,” said creator Jonathan Hogue and original Off-Broadway director Nick Flatto.

Last year, “Stranger Sings! A Parody Musical” won seven BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards, including “Best New Musical.” The production released an Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording last fall, available on all major platforms.

In addition to the Off-Broadway run, “Stranger Sings! A Parody Musical” will hit the stage in London and Australia later this year. For more information, visit StrangerSingsUK.com and StrangerSingsAU.com.

The return to Off-Broadway will take place this fall, with the venue to be announced. For more information, please visit StrangerSingsTheMusical.com.