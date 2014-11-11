Sugarhill Gang’s Big Bank Hank dies of cancer

One of hip-hop’s early stars died Tuesday morning following a bout with cancer, according to reports.

Henry Jackson, aka Big Bank Hank, was 57 and died in New York, according to reports. He was a member of Sugarhill Gang, the group that produced the song in 1979, which became the first rap hit in the top 40 list.

Representatives for the surviving members, Wonder Mike and Master Gee, didn’t return messages for comment but told TMZ they were “So sad to hear of our brother’s passing. Rest in peace Big Bank.”

The group named themselves after the Manhattan neighborhood and hadn’t produced a new album since 1999.