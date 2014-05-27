Summer television preview 2014: Cool shows for the hot season

Get that DVR ready because, as the weather gets nice and you want to get out of the house after a frigid winter, there’s still a lot going on in the world of television.

From a new show from the co-creator of “Lost” to a reunion of two “90210” favorites, here are 32 new shows to check out this summer.

‘Halt & Catch Fire’

Head back to the 1980s with this series that is set about a year after the release of the first IBM PC. Lee Pace and Scoot McNairy star as an ex-IBM executive and an engineer, respectively, who join forces to build their own computers. (AMC, June 1)

‘Famous in 12’

This unscripted series follows a family with aspirations of being famous, helped by the folks at TMZ. (The CW, June 3)

‘Jennifer Falls’

Jaime Pressly is the latest former sitcom star to find new life on TV Land, starring in this vehicle about a single mom who moves back in with her own mother (Jessica Walter, “Arrested Development”). Pressly is also reunited with her “My Name is Earl” co-star Ethan Suplee. (TV Land, June 4)

‘Power’

Rapper 50 Cent produces this new drama set around the New York City nightclub scene, not to mention the world of illegal drugs. Starring Omari Hardwick. (Starz, June 7)

‘Murder in the First’

Legendary television producer Steven Bochco returns to crime drama with this new San Francisco set procedural starring Taye Diggs. (TNT, June 9)

‘Chasing Life’

A newspaper reporter on the rise finds her life in upheaval when she learns she has cancer. (ABC Family, June 10)

‘Backpackers’

Originally a digital series, The CW will now be broadcasting this show about two friends backpacking around Europe in search of one of their fiancées, who is missing. (The CW, June 14)

‘The Leftovers’

Based on a novel by Tom Perrotta, who co-created the show along with “Lost” co-creator Damon Lindelof, comes this drama set in a world post rapture, looking for the people who were left behind. Starring Justin Theroux, Amy Brenneman, Christopher Eccleston, Liv Tyler and Ann Dowd. (HBO, June 15)

‘Rush’

Seemingly a clone of it’s fellow USA show “Royal Pains,” this series follows Dr. William P. Rush (Tom Ellis) who is a “medical Fixer” catering to the high and mighty in Los Angeles. (USA, July 17)

‘Satisfaction’

This drama looks at a marriage between a couple who has it all, but finds that it isn’t enough. Starring Neil Truman and Stephanie Sostak. (USA, July 17)

‘The Quest’

Producers from “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Amazing Race” have joined forces for this new competition series that promises “epic” challenges. (ABC, June 19)

‘Dominion’

Set in the world of the 2010 movie “Legion” and taking place 25 years after that film ended, “Dominion” looks at the aftermath of a quarter-century battle between angels and mankind. (Syfy, June 19)

‘The Last Ship’

The crew of a naval destroyer is tasked with saving the world after a virus decimates 80% of the populace. From Michael Bay, and starring Eric Dane, Rhona Mitra and the always awesome Adam Baldwin. (TNT, June 22)

‘Rising Star’

ABC gets into the music competition show business with this new series where fans make the real-time decision on who wins via a vote on an app. Featuring experts Josh Groban, Brad Paisley, Kesha and Ludacris. (ABC, June 22)

‘The Musketeers’

Go back to the 17th century with BBC America for this new 10-episode series about Athos, D’Artagnan, Aramis and Porthos. (BBC America, June 22)

‘CeeLo Green’s The Good Life’

This reality series follows CeeLo and his group Goodie Mob as they do the stuff people do on reality shows. (TBS, June 23)

‘Young & Hungry’

Emily Osment, the sister of Haley Joel, stars in this sitcom about a personal chef to an entrepreneur (Jonathan Sadowski). Also starring Rex Lee, who we loved from “Entourage.” (ABC Family, June 25)

‘Mystery Girls’

The blondes of “Beverly Hills 90210,” Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling, are back together, now playing actresses who once played detectives, who are brought back together for a new mystery. (ABC Family, June 25)

‘Taxi Brooklyn’

A detective (Chyler Leigh) with a terrible driving record recruits a cabdriver to be her personal wheelman. Based on the “Taxi” movie franchise from writer Luc Besson. (NBC, June 25)

‘Reckless’

This legal thriller features a litigator from the north, a southern attorney, a lot of passion and a police sex scandal. Not sure why there is a snake in the trailer for this show. (CBS, June 29)

‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’

The magic duo brings their U.K. show to the States. This competition series has magicians performing a trick for the duo, and if they can fool them, they can land a spot opening for Penn & Teller. (The CW, June 30)

‘Vicious’

This latest British import stars Ian McKellen and Derek Jacobi as a gay couple living together for 50 years in this six-episode sitcom. (PBS, July 6)

‘Extant’

Halle Berry makes the jump to television with this new sci-fi series where she plays an astronaut who returns to earth after a yearlong solo mission ?pregnant. Also starring Goran Visnjic and Camryn Manheim. From executive producer Steven Spielberg. (CBS, July 9)

‘Welcome to Sweden’

A man quits his job and moves to Sweden to be with the woman he loves, despite not knowing a word of Swedish. Starring Greg Poehler, the brother of Amy, who also guest stars. The show is based on Greg’s real life. (NBC, July 10)

‘Working the Engels’

This Canadian/American sitcom features a widow, who is not a lawyer, trying to keep her late husband’s law firm afloat. Starring “SCTV” alum and Broadway star Andrea Martin. (NBC, July 10)

‘The Strain’

Based on a trilogy of vampire novels by Chuck Hogan and filmmaker Guillermo del Toro comes this new 13-episode about a doctor in the Center for Disease Control who is working with his team to stop a viral outbreak that has ties to vampirism. (FX, July 13)

‘Matador’

A soccer player uses his high-profile gig as a cover for his real profession: CIA agent. Starring Gabriel Luna and Alfred Molina. (El Rey Network, July 15)

‘Food Fighters’

“Man v. Food” host Adam Richman comes to NBC where he’ll head this new competition series pitting home chefs against professional ones. (NBC, July 22)

‘The Astronaut Wives Club’

This drama, based on the book “The Astronaut Wives Club: A True Story” by Lily Koppel, looks at the wives of some of the heroes of the early days of space exploration, including Gus Grissom and Alan Shepard. (ABC, July 24)

‘Masters of Illusion’

This magic show, which aired on different networks dating back to 2000 on PAX, returns to the small screen with new tricks and host Dean Cain (The CW, Aug. 1)

‘Outlander’

The book series by Diana Gabaldon set in Scotland in the 18th century is adapted in this new series. Expect a healthy dose of romance and adventure. (Starz, Aug. 9)

‘Legends’

From producer Howard Gordon (“24,” “Homeland”) comes this new crime drama based on the book “Legends: A Novel of Dissimulation” by Robert Littell about an FBI agent in deep cover with identity problems. Starring Sean Bean and Ali Larter. (TNT, Aug. 13)