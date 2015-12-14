Taylor Swift book crowdsourced by fans; Simon & Schuster publishing #SwiftFanBook

Simon & Schuster has come up with a brilliant way to sell books to Taylor Swift fans. Nope, it’s not a tell all from the pop superstar. In fact, she isn’t involved.

The publisher is crowdsourcing her millions of active and loyal fans to help create the book themselves, according to a press release from S&S.

They are calling #SwiftFanBook a “scrapbook,” and fans are invited to send in photo and art submissions at the website SwiftFanBook.com. Fans are asked to come up with the title of the book, the cover art and even the role of honorary author.

“Simon & Schuster is looking for one super-Swiftie to serve as its honorary author and the face of the book to the public,” the press release said.

That person will work closely with editorial and win $10,000.

Some of the best writing about Swift will also be included in the book, including pieces from Sasha Frere-Jones, Jody Rosen, Jada Yuan and Chuck Klosterman.

The book is slated for release on Oct. 24, 2016, which is also the 10-year anniversary of Swift’s debut album, “Taylor Swift.”