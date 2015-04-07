Taylor Swift, Sam Smith lead in 2015 Billboard Music Awards nominations

Can’t say we’re surprised.

Taylor Swift and Sam Smith lead in the nominations for the 2015 Billboard Music Awards.

Ludacris, who will be co-hosting the show with Chrissy Teigen, announced the five biggest categories on “Good Morning America” yesterday.

The five biggest categories: Top Artist, Top Male Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Album, and Top Hot 100 Song.

Swift, 25, and Smith, 22, both are nominated for the Top Artist award. Swift nabbed a total of 14 nominations, while Smith got 13.

I’m glad to see the two of them leading with the most noms.

The action happens May 17 at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The show will air on ABC.