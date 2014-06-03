The Allman Brothers Band to play six final shows at Beacon Theatre

The band will say goodbye with six final shows in NYC.

The Allman Brothers Band is coming back to the Beacon Theatre. Photo Credit: Anthony Lanzilote

The Allman Brothers Band has announced their final line-up for the fall, and they’re bringing it back to NYC.

Fans disappointed by their shortened Beacon Theatre residency in March will get a second chance, with four rescheduled dates and two add-ons at the venue in October, Rolling Stone reports.

Tickets to the canceled March shows will be honored chronologically on Oct. 21, 22, 24 and 25, and fans who cannot attend on their assigned date will be given a refund.

Ticket info for the Oct. 27 and 28 shows has not yet been announced.