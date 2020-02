The new film features performances by Philip Seymour Hoffman and Julianne Moore.

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1” stars Philip Seymour Hoffman in his final performance alongside actors Julianne Moore and Jennifer Lawrence.

Lionsgate has released new images from the forthcoming movie as well as a video interview with Moore, who is a newcomer to the series and plays the role of President Coin.

Hoffman had wrapped up shooting for his before he was found dead in February.

The next “Hunger Games” move is set for release on Nov. 21, 2014.