‘The Simpsons’ marathon: Watch every episode on FXX

Woo hoo! Even Homer Simpson would appreciate the effort of not getting up for your couch for this.

The FXX network will broadcast all 552 episodes of “The Simpsons” this summer, the network announced. This is not an amateur event: The marathon started at 10 a.m. on Aug. 21 and will last until Labor Day.

FXX recently purchased the rerun rights to “The Simpsons,” and they plan on broadcasting four hours of the animated comedy every Sunday night. FXX was launched last year.

August is also when FXX will make all “The Simpsons” episodes available on their streaming app. In October, Fox renewed “The Simpsons” for a 26th season, although the show suffered a personal loss in November when voice actress Marcia Wallace (aka Mrs. Krabappel) died.