Here’s a look at 8 new Off-Broadway shows coming in March

In the coming weeks, no less than 15 shows will begin previews on Broadway, almost all of which will officially open in April. However, there will also be plenty of activity Off-Broadway, including the eight new shows listed below.

A Touch of the Poet: During the pandemic, the Irish Rep mounted a digital production of Eugene O’Neill’s 1942 drama about a vainglorious Irishman in 19th century Boston. Now, the company will finally produce the play live, two years later than originally planned, with Robert Cuccioli (“Jekyll and Hyde”) leading the cast. Irish Repertory Theatre, 132 W. 22nd St., irishrep.org. Now in previews.

Coal Country: This documentary drama about the 2010 Upper Big Branch coal mine disaster (in which 29 men lost their lives), which opened at the Public Theater in March 2020 right before the shutdown began, is receiving an encore run produced by Audible, which previously released an audio version of the play. Cherry Lane Theatre, 38 Commerce St., coalcountrymusical.com. Begins March 4.

At the Wedding: The LCT3 series at Lincoln Center Theater returns for the first time since the pandemic with Byrna Turner’s comedy about a smart, lonely, and heartbroken woman who crashes her ex-girlfriend’s wedding to a man. Claire Tow Theater, 150 W. 65th St., lct.org. Begins March 5.

Confederates: Dominique Morisseau, who recently had two shows running on Broadway (“Skeleton Crew” and “Ain’t Too Proud”), returns with a new drama which explores racism and bias by contrasting two African-American women from different time periods: a slave who is also a Union spy and a contemporary university professor. Pershing Square Signature Center, 480 W. 42nd St., signaturetheatre.org. Begins March 8.

Suffs: Singer-songwriter Shaina Taub, whose musical adaptations of Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” and “As You Like It” have previously been produced by the Public Theater, returns with a new musical about the suffragettes who fought for passage of the Nineteenth Amendment. Public Theater, 425 Lafayette St., publictheater.org. Begins March 10.

To My Girls: Bryan Batt (“Mad Men”) and Jay Armstrong Johnson (“On the Town”) the cast of JC Lee’s play about a group of gay men who realize how much their lives have changed after the pandemic when they meet up for a Palm Springs getaway. Second Stage, 305 W. 43rd St., 2st.com. Begins March 15.

The Life: The Encores! series at City Center continues with a rare revival of Cy Coleman and Ira Gasman’s 1997 musical about sex workers in a gritty 1980s Times Square, as directed and adapted by Billy Porter. City Center, 131 W. 55th St., nycitycenter.org. Begins March 16.

Harmony: After circling New York for two decades, Barry Manilow’s original musical about the Comedian Harmonists (a male musical group in 1920s Germany that included Jewish singers) will be produced by the National Yiddish Folksbiene. Museum of Jewish Heritage, 36 Battery Plaza, nytf.org. Begins March 23.