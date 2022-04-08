A sweet escape: Candytopia returns to New York City in April

Got a sweet tooth? Candytopia will return to Manhattan on April 29.

This new space near Penn Plaza will feature interactive environments like an infinity mirror room, Ring Swing Garden, photo opportunities, tasty sweet treats, and more! The event will also include a Sugar High Theater and an indoor zipline.

“We’re thrilled to be returning to New York City, where we were so warmly welcomed in 2018. We’ve created an updated experience that our guests will find familiar, but with plenty of new surprises and additional rooms to discover,” John Goodman, the CEO of Youtopia Entertainment, said.

The new Candytopia is located at 111 West 32nd Street, New York City. Tickets go on sale April 12 at noon. Doors open to the public on April 29. Tickets are $29 for children ages 4-12 and $36 for adults. Children under the age of 3 are free.

For more information, visit www.candytopia.com.