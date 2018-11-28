‘Aggretsuko,’ the Sanrio character who sings metal, brings her ‘Den of Rage’ to Barnes & Noble

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Japanese company Sanrio’s newest character, Aggretsuko, a cute red panda who sings metal karaoke to let out her office-induced fury, is taking her wrath to Barnes & Noble this weekend with a pop-up "Den of Rage."

"Aggretsuko," who was introduced in Japan in 2015 and debuted on Netflix in April, humorously commiserates with office workers on the frustrations they face. The sweet Aggretsuko explores the toll that a toxic work environment can take on people as well as the release that is screaming metal karaoke about your work woes.

Some of the songs include lyrics like "Lightning, grant me your vengeance," "Wake up in the morning and do it all again" and "Choke on my rage!"

The Den of Rage, which is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday through Sunday at the Upper East Side Barnes & Noble, offers a chance to rage/photo opp with Aggretsuko herself, an exclusive T-shirt design, limited edition merch and free bookmark giveaways and a gift with any Aggretsuko purchase.

The pop-up is celebrating the launch of a new book, "The Aggretsuko Guide to Office Life," ($13.46) which offers tips on how to deal with office holiday parties, avoid your colleagues outside of work, dodge oversharing co-workers, and how to "rage," or expel your pent-up anxiety. Other tips include how to forge a relationship with a frustrating boss, how to master your commute and avoiding elevator situations as well as manipulative co-workers.

The show has been picked up for a second season in 2019 on Netflix.

If you go: The event is free and runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 30 – Dec. 2 at the Barnes & Noble at 150 E. 86th St.