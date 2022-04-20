amNY Weekender | 9 things to do in NYC, April 22-24

Friday, April 22

Earth Day Spring Garden Clean-Up: Bayside Historical Society welcomes volunteers to celebrate Earth Day by beautifying the Castle’s gardens! At the event, attendees will be clearing out last year’s weeds and old plants and prepping the beds for new flowers and plants. This event is free; gardening supplies will be provided. RSVP beforehand. Bayside Historical Society, 208 Totten Avenue Bayside, NY 11359.

Earth Day Free Sketch: The League is excited to announce a special Free Sketch in Central Park to celebrate Earth Day. Anyone who’s looking for an opportunity to sketch or paint a beautiful local landscape is invited to join us for this special free workshop led by renowned League instructor Ricky Mujica. Practice Plein-air alongside other artists and make Mother Nature your muse in a fun event. The event begins at 4 p.m. RSVP beforehand. Arthur Ross Pinetum, mid-park between 84th and 86th streets.

Earth Day Celebration: Celebrate our home, the bringer of life, EARTH! Drop in any time during the event to engage in educational activities, crafts and more. The free event is open to all ages and takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register online. Clay Pit Ponds State Park Preserve, Nature Interpretive Center, 2351 Veterans Road West Staten Island, NY 10309.

Saturday, April 23

Pokémon GO Community Day: Enjoy playing and trading with other Trainers during Stufful Community Day. You don’t need to register to join the fun! To celebrate Earth Day, Niantic will work with their non-profit partner to plant a tree for every Trainer who adventures 5 km on Stufful Community Day. The meetup will occur from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. South Seaport District, 19 Fulton Street New York, NY. The event is free from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The kid’s programming begins at 1 p.m.

Earth Day at Dyckman Farmhouse Museum: Join the Dyckman Farmhouse Museum in welcoming the spring season! We are looking for garden enthusiasts to help us rake the gardens, trim the bushes, weeding, and distribute mulch throughout the property. This year’s Earth Day celebration is perfect for anyone looking to do hands-on garden activities. Dyckman Farmhouse Museum, 4881 Broadway New York, NY 10034.

Celebrating Misty Copeland’s Book “Black Ballerinas”: The School at the Mark Morris Dance Group is hosting a program of events designed to celebrate the importance of diversity and representation in ballet and across the dance field. Events include a Family Fun Ballet class to engage young dancers and their families in this art form, a panel discussion of The School at the Mark Morris Dance Center faculty discussing what representation has meant to them in their careers, and an All Level Ballet class for students ages 10+. All participants in any part of this event will receive a free copy of Misty Copeland’s book Black Ballerinas. The event is $18 per person and an additional $18 for the All Level Ballet class. Scheduling begins at 10 a.m. Mark Morris Dance Center, 3 Lafayette Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11217-1415.

Sunday, April 24

107th Armenian Genocide Commemoration: The 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide will take place this Sunday. Join thousands in solidarity alongside noted politicians, academics and artists to commemorate the Armenian Genocide and all ongoing human rights injustices in the heart of the city. The commemoration will last from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Times Square, 43rd and Broadway New York, NY.

Spring Sunday 2022: Join Rockefeller Center on April 24th for this year’s Spring Sunday on Center Plaza. Enjoy a family day full of activities from workshops to nature walks, snacks & giveaways! With special performances by The Rock & Roll Playhouse and a visit from Roxy the Owl. The event is free for all ages but registration is required. The activities last from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Center Plaza, 45 Rockefeller Plz New York, NY 10111.

Spring Fling: The Spring Fling is an art and music festival that will be taking place on Blocks 1 and 2 of Bella Abzug Park. There will be an arts market with local makers and vendors, including Paradis. Enjoy a relaxing and calming sound bath, good music from a live band and laughs brought to you by a comedy act. RSVP beforehand for this free event. Scheduling occurs from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Bella Abzug Park, 542 W 36th St New York, NY 10018.