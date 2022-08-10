amNY Weekender | 7 things to do in NYC, Aug. 12-14

Friday, Aug. 12

SummerStarz: Town Square’s SummerStarz is a free movie night for families to enjoy surrounded by their community. On Friday they will show Disney’s “Encanto.” The story follows the magical Madrigal family who are all bestowed amazing gifts that help aid their small community. The whole family receives their gifts, except for Mirabel. She soon discovers that her family’s magic is in danger and she will do anything to help her family. To register, click here. Free. 7 p.m. Greenpoint Ave, Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

Seniors Got Talent: Sometimes the classics are the best go to songs. Seniors Got Talent is a karaoke event led by coordinator and leader Sharon. Participants will get to let loose and have a little fun by singing along to their favorite songs. The positive reassurance encourages seniors to have fun and dance to the songs they love. Seniors will be able to make new friends and share their favorite tunes with each other. This program requires a NYC Parks Recreation Center membership which can be found here. 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Free. 9941 Fort Hamilton Parkway, John J Carty Park, Brooklyn.

Saturday, Aug. 13

Sprinkler Day: Don’t let this heatwave get you down! Cool off at Asphalt Green’s sprinkler day. Kids are invited to enjoy the outdoors, even in these rising temperatures, with a few hours of splashing around. The high-powered sprinkler and slip-and-slide provide a fun and free way to cool off. 1 – 3 p.m. 555 East 9th St., Upper East Side, Manhattan.

A World of Orchids: The Queens Botanical Garden is partnering with the Taipei Economic & Cultural Office in New York to give NYC, not only a floral exhibit, but interactive workshops as well. The event will immerse you in Taiwanese culture and traditions. On Saturday the festival will offer orchid crafts from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. and tea ceremony demonstrations at 11:30 a.m., 1:40 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. There will also be storytelling and musical performances throughout the day. To register for the event, click here. Free. 43-50 Main St., Flushing, Queens.

Great Jazz on the Great Hill: Jazzmobile and the Central Park Conservancy are teaming up to bring a free musical performance to NYC’s Great Hill. The performance will focus on Jazz of all types, cool, bebop, latin, fusion, you name it and they got it. Bring you dancing shoes too because there will be swing dancing! There will be a lineup of world-renowned jazz performers for you to enjoy all night long. 4 – 7 p.m. 106th St. and Central Park West, Manhattan

Sunday, Aug. 14

Sky Kings Falconry: The Staten Island Children’s Museum is going to bring you up close and personal with some of nature’s deadliest hunters. Sky Kings is an event that will feature incredible birds of prey like hawks, owls, falcons and more. You’ll get to see the birds in flight and learn more about their biology. You’ll learn what truly makes them the “Kings of the Sky.” 1 – 2 p.m. Free. 1000 Richmond Terrace, Randall Manor, Staten Island.

Rocking the Boat: Rock the boat but don’t tip the boat! Join the community and Rocking the Boat staff in an evening of paddling student-built wooden rowboats on the Bronx River. The staff will teach you about species that live in the river as well as local waterways as you pass through them. The boats are available on a first come, first serve basis. Rocking the Boat’s goal is to introduce people to New York’s one and only fresh water river. Free. Lafayette Ave and Edgewater Road, Hunts Point, Bronx.