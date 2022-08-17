amNY Weekender | 7 things to do in NYC, Aug. 19-21

Friday, Aug. 19

The Bad Guys: Sometimes the villains just ain’t that bad. This film follows several criminal animals on their road to become reformed members of society. Mr.Wolf, Mr.Snake, Mr.Piranha, Mr.Shark and Ms.Tarantula must all learn how to become model citizens. But they’re not alone, Professor Marmalade is here to aid them in this difficult con. Free. The film will begin at dusk or around 8:30 p.m. A.R.R.O.W. Field House, Astoria, Queens.

The Puppet Cycle: Brought to you by Arts Brookfield, this puppet show is known for its innovative storytelling, social engagement and distinct visuals. The puppets will perform a musical act to delight audience members, as well as perform two short plays by Dipika Guha and Jen Silverman. The puppet show is great for all ages and is sure to bring a smile to your face! 11 a.m. Free. 2 MetroTech Center, Downtown Brooklyn, Brooklyn.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Dune: Here I am, here I remain. The blockbuster film “Dune” will be shown for free in Cooper Park. The film stars well-known actors Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Jason Mamoa and the lead star Timothée Chalamet. The movie follows the trials and tribulations of the noble Atreides family. Specifically the only child Paul, and his journey with his mother after he leaves his home. The film will begin at dusk or around 8:30 p.m. Cooper Park, Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

NYC Math Festival: MoMath will be presenting the 6th annual NYC Math Festival. Many see math as a dull, sometimes useless subject, but MoMath turns arithmetic into something totally new. There will be hands-on math exhibits that will make the normally brain-centric subject more tactile. There will also be math themed games, puzzles and brainteasers. There will even be a mathematical mime, jugglers and other performers that incorporate math into their art. Free. The festival begins at 10 a.m. 28 Liberty Street, Financial District, Manhattan.

Totally Tomatoes: Hope you like fruit, because this Saturday is all about tomatoes. The New York Botanical Garden will be presenting the fruits of gardener’s labor in a plethora of different ways. Sauce to paste to dried to just a classic tomato, you’ll have the opportunity to taste it. The program will run you through both gardening and culinary education. So roll up your sleeves, wear your work boots and come hungry. 12 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here. 2900 Southern BLVD, Bronx.

Sunday, Aug. 21

Pop-Up Performance: Brooklyn Symphony Orchestra: The Brooklyn Symphony Orchestra is currently under the guidance of artistic director Nicholas Armstrong. Their performance at the Brooklyn Museum will focus on classical, romantic and 20th-century pieces of musical history. The orchestra was originally founded in 1973. The group started as a mix of a mix of talented amateurs, semi-professionals, and industry level musicians. To this day the orchestra still seeks to bring joy to listeners through their experience with the Brooklyn Symphony Orchestra. Free. One performance at 2 p.m. with another at 3:15 p.m. 200 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn.

Such Are Snakes: Letsss learn about sssnakes! Wave Hill is inviting families to come over and learn about the limbless creatures that find their home in the park. Participants will learn how snakes move, eat and which species can be spotted right here in NYC. After families learn all about the different types of snakes there will be an arts and crafts event for kids to make their very own snake out of provided paper and craft materials. All materials are ecologically friendly and are made of recycled items. Free. Event starts at 10 a.m. West 249th St and Independence Ave, Wave Hill, Bronx.