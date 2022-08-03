amNY Weekender | 7 things to do in NYC, Aug. 5-7

Friday, Aug. 5

Benefit Concert: Erykah Badu: BRIC is presenting Erykah Badu for the second-to-last show to close out the Benefit Concert series. BRIC’s mission is to celebrate arts and culture as well as Brooklyn itself. Badu is an American singer-songwriter, record producer and actress who gained her musical popularity in the 1990s neo soul subgenre scene. Badu is a music titan, as she made a name for herself amongst R&B singers using her languorous vocals. Tickets start at $75 and can be purchased here. 9th St and Prospect Park West, Brooklyn.

Salsa for Beginners: Nieves started their dance classes to bring a fun, stress-free environment where dancers could enjoy the culture of dance while feeling free of judgment. No Partner is needed for this workshop. Beginner Salsa 101 starts at 6 p.m. while Advanced Beginner Salsa 201 starts at 7 p.m. Free. 240 W 37th St, Manhattan.

Saturday, Aug. 6

Black Atlantic Art Expo: The Black Atlantic Art Expo is bringing together the work of international artists Leilah Babirye, Hugh Hayden, Dozie Kanu, Tau Lewis and Kiyan Williams. The art exhibit is meant to represent the complex ideas and culture that came from the centuries of transatlantic networking linking Africa, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe.Their work extends across Pier 1, Pier 2 Uplands, Pier 3 Greenway Terrace, and along the Greenway. Free. Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn.

Free Roller Skating: Three friends group is presenting free roller skating in Rosedale for everyone. This event is not only a fun way to socialize but to also get a workout in. They offer free, 1 hour beginners courses if you have never skated before. Skates are not provided so you must bring your own. There is room for beginners, intermediate and advanced skaters. Free. RSVP here. The skating starts at 3 p.m. 135-21 241st, Queens.

It’s My Park: Help volunteer to clean up local New York City parks with Stewards of Henry Hudson Park. Rain or shine people are going to show up andhelp garden, weed, mulch and connect with the landscape that leaves New York City with an aspect of natural beauty. This clean up will help the environment while also keeping our city clean. Free. Beautification starts at 9 a.m. and runs all the way to 12 p.m. For more information, email spuytenduyvilny@gmail.com. W 227th and Independence Ave, Bronx.

Sunday, Aug. 7

Screening of Space Jam: A New Legacy: Enjoy the summer weather with an outdoor screening of the second installment of the Space Jam series. Join NBA all-star LeBron James as he forges a friendship with the animated Looney Tunes characters. They all have the same goal, to defeat the Goon Squad basketball team after they got trapped inside a computer simulation. Free. 115-05 140th St, Queens.

Much Ado About Nothing: Shakespeare in the parks is back for more with a production of the comedy “Much Ado about Nothing.” The story is a blend of mistaken identities, misunderstandings and, of course, romance. The story follows as Claudio falls in love with Hero while Beatrice and Benedick despise their love and act as comic relief. Local actors will recreate the iconic play. Free. 32-01 Vernon Blvd, Queens.