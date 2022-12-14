amNY Weekender | 7 things to do in NYC, Dec. 16-18

Friday, Dec. 16

“Emily in Paris” Pop-Up: Ever wanted to explore Paris like Emily in the hit Netflix show “Emily in Paris”? Now you can! This weekend, Netflix is hosting a pop-up dedicated to the show in New York City’s “Little Paris” neighborhood. Come by and enjoy fresh flower bouquets, a crepe cart, the Catbird Holiday Market and so much more. The pop-up will take place from Dec. 15-17 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Free to join, additional charges based on vendors. Centre Street between Broome + Grand Streets, Manhattan.

Kweendom at Pete’s Candy Store: Some of New York City’s favorite LGBTQ comedians, storytellers and performers are hitting the stage to make the holidays “rilly, rilly gay.” Hosted by SiriusXM’s Bobby Hankinson, December’s Kweendom Holiday Spectacular promises to be another night of laughs, music and holiday cheer. 7 p.m. Free, but collecting donations for Immigration Equality with a match for the first $50. 709 Lorimer St., Brooklyn.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Warby Parker Store Opening Celebration: In celebration of Warby Parker’s 200th store opening, the brand new Union Square store will host a special celebration. The store will hand out cookies from Chip City and hot chocolate from Breads Bakery, as well as posters featuring custom in-store artwork by NYC-based artist Timothy Goodman. Come by and enjoy treats, music and so much more. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free. 73 Fifth Avenue, Union Square.

The Muppet Christmas Carol: 30th Anniversary Screening: The Museum of the Moving Image will host a special screening of the Christmas movie “The Muppet Christmas Carol” in honor of the film’s 30th anniversary. The screening will be introduced by Jim Henson Legacy President Craig Shemin, who will present rare photos and clips from the making of the film. 1 p.m. Tickets: $15 / $11 senior and students / $9 youth (ages 3–17) / discounted for MoMI members ($7–$11). 36-01 35th Ave, Astoria.

NYBG GLOW: Get ready to glow! The New York Botanical Garden’s GLOW has returned for its third holiday season. Explore the landscape of the garden after dark while it’s illuminated by several bright and twinkling lights. The experience is open from 5 to 10 p.m. on marked days. Tickets start at $39 for adults and $24 for children. 2900 Southern Boulevard, Bronx.

Sunday, Dec. 18

Santa’s Corner at Bryant Park: Santa Claus is coming to town! Swing by Bryant Park this weekend to visit St. Nick himself and take a free photo with him. Guests will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis. 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Free. Fifth Avenue and Avenue of the Americas and between 40th and 42nd Streets, Midtown.

A Very House Of Yes Hanukkah!: House of Yes is kicking off Hanukkah with a special night of performances. Hosted by Rebbetzin Aviva V aka Madame Vivien V, the night guarantees DJs and dancing, candle lighting, latkes, jelly donuts and so much more. Must be 21+ to attend. 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tickets start at $12.23. 2 Wyckoff Avenue, Brooklyn.